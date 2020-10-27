According to Swedish outlet Expressen, Liverpool are the latest top European side to show interest in IFK Norrkoping talent Isak Bergmann Johannesson.

Expressen report that Manchester United and Juventus have also scouted the ace, with IFK chief scout Stig Torbjornsen confirming that Europe’s 10 best clubs have cast an eye over the 17-year-old.

It’s added that Liverpool joined Serie A outfit Atalanta in becoming the latest sides to scout Johannesson, by sending representatives to watch the ace in the recent draw against giants AIK.

The midfielder is one of Iceland’s most promising talents, joining Swedish side IFK from IA last year. Johannesson has been superb this season with four goals and 10 assists in 26 appearances.

Here’s what IFK’s top scout Stig Torbjornsen had to say on Johannesson and the interest:

“It has been a great interest. It’s fun that we have many interesting players but it’s no secret that clubs are chasing Bergmann Johannesson.”

Torbjornsen remained respectful when quizzed on whether Johannesson is more ‘special’ than the club’s other promising talents:

“No, but it’s fun. Norrköping has quite a lot of money and no need to sell and Isak has a sensible agent and family who know what they want and when he should go.”

“It’s no stress for us, it’s rolling on. When something comes up that is good for all parties, something may happen.”

Torbjornsen also commented on if IFK will be able to keep hold of the Icelandic starlet come the next transfer window:

“It is difficult to judge actually. A club with a lot of money may appear tomorrow or in six months.”

“It is good that Isak is calm and has a good counsellor and family. Norrköping has no stress, the important thing is that the election is not hasty but right.”

Johannesson could be a real asset to any top club in the future with the youngster showing some serious versatility at the start of his professional career.

Most of the Iceland Under-21s ace’s action has come on the wings, with Johannesson capable of playing on either flank.

The talent has also played eight games as a central midfielder, whilst even deputising at left-back on two occasions.

Football certainly runs in Isak’s family, as he’s the eldest son of Joey Gudjónsson who played all across Europe and currently manages IA.

If that wasn’t enough, grandfather Gudjon Thordarson played in Iceland, before going on to manage the national team, and English sides Stoke, Barnsley, Notts County and Crewe Alexandra.

Just to add a cherry on top, three of Isak’s uncles have all represented Iceland considerably at senior level. The family could turn out their own unstoppable 5 or 7-a-side team if they wished.