Video: Steven Gerrard reveals emotional response to seeing Liverpool finally win the league

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard insisted he wasn’t at all jealous when he saw his old club finally win the Premier League title last season.

The Reds endured a painful thirty-year wait to finally be champions of England once again, and Gerrard came agonisingly close on a few occasions during his days at Anfield.

However, as you can see in the video below, Gerrard didn’t envy Liverpool as they finally got their hands on a trophy he would no doubt have loved to lift himself…

Powerful from Steven Gerrard. Many of us were wondering what he thought when Liverpool won the league. Well here you go. Full ep here ?? https://t.co/sgww28TWoZ pic.twitter.com/x6ppitB5jX — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 26, 2020

In a rather moving statement, Gerrard said he felt a part of him healed when Liverpool finally won the title again.

Fans of the Merseyside giants will love this from their former captain, who clearly understands how important this was to the club and the city in general, rather than just thinking about himself.