Menu

Video: Steven Gerrard reveals emotional response to seeing Liverpool finally win the league

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard insisted he wasn’t at all jealous when he saw his old club finally win the Premier League title last season.

The Reds endured a painful thirty-year wait to finally be champions of England once again, and Gerrard came agonisingly close on a few occasions during his days at Anfield.

However, as you can see in the video below, Gerrard didn’t envy Liverpool as they finally got their hands on a trophy he would no doubt have loved to lift himself…

More Stories / Latest News
Special visa’s for foreign players could see the Premier League bypass the FA post-brexit
BBC bosses ready for backlash as Rashford set to be snubbed for Sports Personality of the Year
The stat which proves how effective the Kane and Son partnership has become at Tottenham

In a rather moving statement, Gerrard said he felt a part of him healed when Liverpool finally won the title again.

Fans of the Merseyside giants will love this from their former captain, who clearly understands how important this was to the club and the city in general, rather than just thinking about himself.

More Stories Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.