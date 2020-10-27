Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been criticised for appearing to have a slightly selfish side to his game by pundit Garth Crooks.

The Egypt international has been a world class performer for Liverpool since joining the club from Roma back in 2017, and few fans will have any complaints about the impact he’s had at Anfield.

Still, Crooks noticed a worrying moment during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United at the weekend, with Salah ignoring Sadio Mane when he was in a better position than him, opting to go for goal himself instead.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks says he’s noticed this happen before with Salah, and warned that the 28-year-old needs to be careful not to damage the team spirit within the LFC camp.

“Mane had a header saved which rebounded for Robert Firmino to score the equaliser against Sheffield United. He then produced a wonderful cross for Diogo Jota to score the winner. However when the ball came to Mohamed Salah with Mane well placed alongside him the Egypt international chose to go it alone and hit the post,” Crooks wrote in his team of the week column.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea summer signing praised for bringing much-needed calmness to Blues Samuel Umtiti discusses his future following Arsenal & Man United transfer links Aubameyang explains the exciting way Partey will change Arsenal’s midfield

“When Mane politely protested, Salah gesticulated that he had to go for the shot. No he didn’t. A pass to Mane and Liverpool would have gone 3-1 up.

“Salah needs to be careful, I’ve seen him sacrifice his team-mate before for glory. The reason Liverpool have been so successful is due to the collaboration of their front three. Didn’t the Beatles break up over something rather petty?”

Some Reds fans may well be concerned about this, though it might also be a case of a pundit splitting hairs and looking for something that isn’t really there.