‘Luckily we replaced Lovren’ – These Liverpool fans sarcastically react after Fabinho is injured sparking further defensive dilemma

Some Liverpool fans are massively disappointed with the hierarchy and Jurgen Klopp after Fabinho was forced off with an injury in tonight’s Champions League tie against FC Midtjylland.

The Brazilian went down in the 28th minute of the encounter, with Fabinho limping off after receiving treatment from the club’s physios.

Fabinho was replaced by promising talent Rhys Williams, who has been thrust into the first-team after the Reds decided against replacing Dejan Lovren after he was sold to Zenit this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s defensive dilemma could now be even worse, the Reds have already lost Virgil van Dijk to a long-term knee injury, with Joel Matip still sidelined with an issue picked up against Everton.

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful reacted to the worrying blow:

Luckily we replaced Lovren In the transfer window, oh wait…… — J Ä ? R Ø (@santiagoguillej) October 27, 2020

Its embarassing that we did not replace Lovren at all. This is on the staff and the board. Bravo! — Jonte (@Jonteforlife) October 27, 2020

We don’t need another CB though because we’ve got Fabinho as our 4th choice — Ahmed (@ahmedIdn) October 27, 2020

We dont need a 4th cb though do we — Iver (@Iversev2) October 27, 2020

we dont need a 4th choice cb right? — Vik (@LFCVik2) October 27, 2020

Injury FC ? — ?JotaSzn? (@mercie__1) October 27, 2020

What is going on with our CBs ?????????? — Kerry N (@MissKerryDiva) October 27, 2020

With Van Dijk and Matip out, Fabinho has partnered Joe Gomez in central defence. The Brazil international has looked solid at the heart of the backline.

Klopp has also been left red-faced as the German made it clear before the transfer window closed that neither he or the club deemed the signing of another centre-back necessary.

If Fabinho is injured for even a medium-term amount, Liverpool’s hopes of defending their Premier League title will be massively impacted.