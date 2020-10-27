Menu

‘Luckily we replaced Lovren’ – These Liverpool fans sarcastically react after Fabinho is injured sparking further defensive dilemma

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Some Liverpool fans are massively disappointed with the hierarchy and Jurgen Klopp after Fabinho was forced off with an injury in tonight’s Champions League tie against FC Midtjylland.

The Brazilian went down in the 28th minute of the encounter, with Fabinho limping off after receiving treatment from the club’s physios.

Fabinho was replaced by promising talent Rhys Williams, who has been thrust into the first-team after the Reds decided against replacing Dejan Lovren after he was sold to Zenit this summer.

Jurgen Klopp’s defensive dilemma could now be even worse, the Reds have already lost Virgil van Dijk to a long-term knee injury, with Joel Matip still sidelined with an issue picked up against Everton.

Here’s how some of the Liverpool faithful reacted to the worrying blow:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Real Madrid stunned as Gladbach carve open defence and Marcus Thuram provides the finish
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus vs Barcelona after another positive Covid-19 test result
Boost for Real Madrid with world-class absentee named in match day squad for first time this season

With Van Dijk and Matip out, Fabinho has partnered Joe Gomez in central defence. The Brazil international has looked solid at the heart of the backline.

Klopp has also been left red-faced as the German made it clear before the transfer window closed that neither he or the club deemed the signing of another centre-back necessary.

If Fabinho is injured for even a medium-term amount, Liverpool’s hopes of defending their Premier League title will be massively impacted.

More Stories Fabinho FC Midtjylland Rhys Williams Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.