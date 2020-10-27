Fred names the exciting qualities new Manchester United signing will bring to the club

Manchester United midfielder Fred has spoken about new signing Edinson Cavani and the positive qualities he should bring to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The experienced Uruguay international joined Man Utd on a free transfer this summer after seven years at Paris Saint-Germain, where he became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 200 goals in 301 appearances.

Cavani has generally been one of Europe’s most lethal finishers for much of the last decade, having also shone at Napoli before that, where he netted 104 goals in just three seasons at the club.

The 33-year-old is now in the Premier League for the first time in his career, and he arrives after his peak years, having fallen out of favour slightly in his final season at the Parc des Princes.

It remains to be seen if Cavani still has what it takes to make a big positive impact at United, but Fred certainly sounds optimistic about his playing style and mentality.

“He’s a superb centre-forward,” Fred told the United Review, as quoted by the Metro. “He plays for Uruguay, and he has scored a lot of goals for Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’m sure he’ll bring a lot of passion to the team. Watching him play, you see he’s constantly battling, always looking to score. I’m sure that he’ll bring a lot to our group, our squad.

“I’m really rooting for this, that we can grow with his arrival, together with (Alex) Telles and Facundo (Pellistri). Our group will develop a lot.

“It’s going to be great, we hope he can help us score a lot of goals, help us fight. He’s a very experienced player so his arrival is great news for our team.”