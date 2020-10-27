Manchester United gear up for pursuit of promising centre-back as release clause is cut to £38M

Manchester United will pursue RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano next summer, according to the Times.

Upamecano has fast emerged as one of the most coveted centre-backs in Europe. The Frenchman, who is only 22-years-old, has been a prominent figure in RB Leipzig’s recent success under Julian Nagelsmann.

Any top club in the world would likely welcome him with open arms, with Upamecano looking set to be one of the best centre-backs in his generation. There’s also Man United, who as per the Times, are very keen.

The Times report that the Red Devils will be in the hunt for Upamecano when next summer’s transfer window opens, with the report claiming that he will have an active £38M release clause when it does. The Times note that the release clause has been cut from £45M, which is an added bonus.

United splashed the cash on bringing in Harry Maguire from Leicester City, but he has proven to be somewhat of a one-tournament wonder. They are still in dire need of a new centre-back.

If the Times are to be believed, Upamecano could be that man – and what an addition he would be at the back for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. £38M would be a bargain in the current market!