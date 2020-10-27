Manchester United midfielders Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes will never be a partnership, according to pundit Jamie Carragher.

In a bold claim from the former Liverpool defender, Carragher backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent decision to bench Pogba for the games against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

It’s some statement by Solskjaer to leave such a big name out of Man Utd’s starting XI for two important matches against top class opposition, but Carragher thinks it may have been the right move.

Fernandes has been a big hit at Old Trafford since his move from Sporting Lisbon in January, but Carragher feels it is unlikely that the Portugal international and Pogba will ever play together as a successful combination.

Speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro, Carragher said: “I actually admire Solskjaer for putting Paul Pogba on the bench.

“I said a few weeks ago after the Crystal Palace game that Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba is not a midfield together, they can’t play together and never will.”

It will be interesting to see if Carragher is proven right, but it could be a big worry for United if two of their best players are unable to form a partnership that works.

Red Devils fans will surely feel it’s worth leaving Pogba out in favour of Fernandes at the moment, however, with the former Sporting star making a far more positive impact than Pogba arguably ever has.