“I don’t understand the signing” – Man United criticised over recent purchase

Jamie Carragher has hit out at the decision by Manchester United to sign midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax this summer.

The Red Devils did not look in obvious need of a new addition in midfield after the success of Bruno Fernandes since his January transfer window move from Sporting Lisbon, but made the big-name signing of Van de Beek anyway.

The Netherlands international impressed a great deal at Ajax and is clearly a talented player with a big future in the game, though he’s already looking a poorly thought out purchase by United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not used Van de Beek much so far, often leaving him on the bench in games and neglecting to even introduce him as a substitute.

Carragher admits he can’t understand why Man Utd signed the 23-year-old, and that he immediately thought it seemed like a strange decision from the club when it happened.

“Van de Beek, I don’t understand the signing, I really don’t. I don’t get how he was ever going to play or where he’s going to fit in,” Carragher said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“As soon as he was signed my thought was “he plays number 10, Fernandes plays there, Fernandes can play there.”

“Actually it’s better for the team having Fred and Scott McTominay there, but Fred and McTominay as a centre-midfield it’s not good enough to challenge for the Premier League or win the Premier League either.”