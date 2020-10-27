Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly told his agent Mino Raiola that he’s fed up of his and his team’s struggles at Old Trafford.

The France international is being strongly linked with a possible exit after a difficult spell at United, with Don Balon claiming his former club Juventus look to be in the strongest position to sign him.

The report suggests Pogba himself would have preferred a move to Real Madrid, though it seems that may be unlikely for the moment.

Some of Pogba’s best form came during his time at Juventus in his first spell, so it might be that the 27-year-old would do well to return to Turin to revive his career.

It’s certainly not worked out for Pogba at Man Utd since his big move in 2016, with a combination of factors going against him.

While the player himself is not blameless in the whole saga, he’s been unfortunate to arrive at the club during this transitional period, during which many other big-name players have also struggled.

Jose Mourinho and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have both done poor jobs as manager during Pogba’s time in Manchester, and he’d no doubt benefit from playing in a better tactical set-up, and with better players around him.

It’s unsurprising to see Pogba’s future once again looking in doubt after United’s unconvincing start to the season.