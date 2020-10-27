Menu

Manchester United star tells agent he’s fed up at Old Trafford, transfer back to former club most likely

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly told his agent Mino Raiola that he’s fed up of his and his team’s struggles at Old Trafford.

The France international is being strongly linked with a possible exit after a difficult spell at United, with Don Balon claiming his former club Juventus look to be in the strongest position to sign him.

MORE: Video: Donny van de Beek compilation shows he’s being harshly overlooked by Man United

The report suggests Pogba himself would have preferred a move to Real Madrid, though it seems that may be unlikely for the moment.

Some of Pogba’s best form came during his time at Juventus in his first spell, so it might be that the 27-year-old would do well to return to Turin to revive his career.

It’s certainly not worked out for Pogba at Man Utd since his big move in 2016, with a combination of factors going against him.

pogba warmup man utd

Paul Pogba has not had the best of times at Manchester United

While the player himself is not blameless in the whole saga, he’s been unfortunate to arrive at the club during this transitional period, during which many other big-name players have also struggled.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Donny van de Beek compilation shows he’s being harshly overlooked by Man United
(Photo) Manchester United star appears to hit back at comments from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard
“I don’t understand the signing” – Man United criticised over recent purchase

Jose Mourinho and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have both done poor jobs as manager during Pogba’s time in Manchester, and he’d no doubt benefit from playing in a better tactical set-up, and with better players around him.

It’s unsurprising to see Pogba’s future once again looking in doubt after United’s unconvincing start to the season.

More Stories Mino Raiola Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.