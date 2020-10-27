According to 90min, Chelsea and Manchester United are amongst the top sides that are scouting promising Cagliari centre-back Sebastian Walukiewicz.

90min report that Serie A giants Lazio are also keen on the 20-year-old, as well as Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Walukiewicz officially joined Cagliari last summer from homeland outfit Pogon Szczecin, with it reported that the 6ft2 ace’s ability in the air has caught the eye of scouts.

The youngster broke into the Cagliari team in the second-half of last season, with all but one of Walukiewicz’s outings coming since the turn of the calendar year.

Walukiewicz has carried that momentum into this season, starting and playing the entire 90 minutes in all of the Italian side’s five games so far this season, helping them sit 11th in the table.

90min report that the 20-year-old is tied down to Cagliari for another three years, with the contract also including the option of a further 12 months, meaning that the side aren’t under pressure to sell.

It’s added that Walukiewicz turned in a solid performance against Italy in just his second appearance for Poland’s senior team at the start of this month.

90min state that Chelsea and United have shortlisted the ace as one of their centre-back targets.

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard could do with strengthening in the heart of defence, with United’s needs perhaps more desperate due to the unreliability of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

On the Chelsea front, Thiago Silva has turned in a couple of solid displays after a shaky debut against West Brom, with the Blues also able to call on Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Andreas Christensen.