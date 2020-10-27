Liverpool ‘have sounded out forward’ over transfer as big move expected soon

Liverpool reportedly sounded out Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram during the summer.

The 23-year-old looks a promising talent and makes sense as a player who might’ve been on the Reds’ agenda as they brought in Diogo Jota and also looked at Watford star Ismaila Sarr.

Thuram has shone in the Bundesliga and is surely heading for a big move in the near future, with Liverpool perhaps set to look at him again as they’ll eventually need to think about long-term replacements for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Discussing his situation, Movistar commentator Alain Valnegri has claimed Liverpool already sounded out Thuram over a move in the summer as he tips him for a big move in the future.

“For me, Marcus is destined for a top club. He already sounded for Liverpool this summer,” Valnegri told El Pais.

“He has skill, he shoots, he’s a huge power, he’s a dribbler, and he moves well in tight spaces.

“He’s always been a left-winger, but in Germany, he’s started to get behind the front, and coming up from the second line he is very dangerous.

“He has improved a lot in his finishing, although he still lacks the malice of the great forwards. And he must also make progress in the air.

“With that physical power, he could be dominant and allow him to act as an offensive terminal, Lukaku style.”

Thuram, a France Under-21 international, is the son of World Cup-winning legend Lilian Thuram.