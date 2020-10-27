New era for Barcelona as Josep Maria Bartomeu and board of directors resign

According to Spanish publication Sport, Josep Maria Bartomeu has decided to resign as the president of Barcelona, with the entire board of directors also following suit.

Sport report that the resignations have been tendered after the government of Catalonia decided that the vote of no confidence would be going ahead, despite the attempts to prevent it.

Bartomeu and Co. asked for the vote to be suspended due to the potential risk of Covid-19 being spread, with the area currently under strict restrictions as a result of being hit hard by the pandemic.

Sport report that Bartomeu and the directors will present their resignation on Tuesday, ending the 57-year-old’s six-year reign in charge of the club.

Pressure has mounted on Bartomeu with him overseeing an extremely difficult period for the club, with the media continuously making a point of the difficult financial position that Barcelona are in.

The Blaugrana have not won the Champions League since the 2014/15 season, with some embarrassing exits in Europe’s elite club competition to Roma, Liverpool and Bayern Munich recently.

The Catalan outfit have also made some shocking transfer decisions during this period, after losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain – Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann have all joined in marquee deals and struggled.