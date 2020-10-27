Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlights Champions League Group stage goal

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed what his Champions League Group stage goal is after declaring that 10 points from six matches should be enough to see his side reach the competition’s knockout stage.

United come into tomorrow’s second Group H match against RB Leipzig off the back of a stunning 2-1 win over Group favourites Paris-Saint Germain last week and Solskjaer is looking to grab another three points.

The Reds are set to host impressive Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in a game which has all the makings to be an exciting duel and will see Solskjaer pit his tactical prowess against world-renown mastermind Julian Nagelsmann.

RB Leipzig, like United, opened their 2020-21 Champions League campaign with win after beating Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 and currently sit top of Group H’s table.

Elsewhere, United sit in second place after Marcus Rashford’s late goalscoring heroics in Paris last week.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s mouth-watering tie, Solskjaer outlined the Reds’ points target for this season’s group stage, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, United’s Norwegian said: “We look at every single game as a chance to get three points and in the group stage of four teams, you’d think 10 points will get you through.

“To get to 10 points as quick as we can is our aim.”

United and RB Leipzig are scheduled to kick-off at 8pm UK time tomorrow evening.