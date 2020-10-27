Menu

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes teasing Dayot Upamecano admission ahead of Champions League tie against RB Leipzig

Manchester United FC
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued a teasing admission about RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano ahead of tomorrow’s mouth-watering Champions League match-up between the two sides.

Upamecano, 22, joined RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg in 2017 in a move which cost the Bundesliga side just £9m, as per TransferMarkt.

However, according to a recent report from The Sun, the highly-rated French centre-back came so close to being a United player when he was just 16-years-old.

It is understood that United’s failure to reach an agreement with French side FC Valenciennes and a row over just £200,000 meant the Reds missed out on the chance to land Upamecano.

However, six years later, the pacey and commanding defender is set to face-off against United in the Champions League’s second round of group fixtures tomorrow night.

The two sides will meet at Old Trafford tomorrow evening in a game which is predicted to be a thoroughly entertaining affair.

Upamecano continues to be linked with a move away from RB Leipzig as early as next summer, as per Kicker and Solskjaer was asked to give his thoughts on the Frenchman ahead of tomorrow’s match-up, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, he said: “There’s always rumours and speculation about other players and Manchester United. I don’t want to comment on every player we’re linked to.

“But since we’re playing against him… he’s a very good player and we can see him up close tomorrow.”

