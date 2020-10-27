According to the Courier, Dundee United prospect Kerr Smith has been on trial with Manchester United, with the 15-year-old regarded as one of Scotland’s most ‘in-demand’ talents.

Dundee United’s sporting director Tony Asghar revealed the news to Courier Sport, adding that young Kerr trained ‘well’, with the defender boasting a ‘great attitude’.

The Courier report that Smith also trialled with Aston Villa last month, with a fabled Premier League side when it comes to youth development in Everton also eyeing the talent.

It’s actually added that Kerr has already tested himself at first-team level, with the ace playing in a friendly against Sheffield United.

Here’s what Asghar had to say on the promising talent:

“Kerr and his parents are down to earth. They’ve spoken to us and he’d like to stay with Dundee United but we can’t stop clubs wanting to take a look at him.”

“You’re talking about some of the biggest clubs in the world. Plenty of clubs have asked to have a look at him but we can’t let him go to them all.”

“We’re delighted that he’s had this chance at Villa and now Manchester United. He’s trained very well at both, I believe.”

“It’s great for him but we want the best players at our football club and Kerr has the potential to be one of them. He’s already shown that against Sheffield United. He’s got a great attitude.”

The Courier report that Smith has a difficult decision on his hands, with the ace able to sign professional terms from December.

It’s suggested that the faster pathway to first-team football that staying with the Scottish Premiership side could be a persuasive factor.

High-profile clubs like Manchester United are always active when it comes to recruiting youth players, with the Red Devils adding a plethora of homegrown and foreign talents to their ranks this summer.