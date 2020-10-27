Real Madrid have been boosted by the return of Eden Hazard, who has been named on the bench for their clash with Borussia Monchengladbach this evening.

Hazard’s move to the Santiago Bernabeu has been marred by injury. The Belgian has been side-lined for such a considerable amount of time that making any sort of legitimate impact on the field has been next to impossible.

It’s easy to forget in a player’s absence just how good they are – and Hazard is as good as they come.

The 29-year-old is one of the best on the planet when fit and firing. He dragged Chelsea through difficult moments time after time during his time at the Bridge. Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that he can soon do the same in Madrid.

Thankfully for Zidane, Hazard is now back in the picture.

Hazard was named among the substitutes for Real Madrid’s contest with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League this evening, which is huge, considering he is yet to make an appearance so far this term.

The sooner he’s match-fit and among the goals, the better from a Real Madrid perspective.