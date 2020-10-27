Real Madrid’s youth coaches admit Man United have potential superstar among their ranks

Real Madrid’s youth coaches have reportedly admitted that Manchester United have a star in the making among their ranks in the form of Álvaro Fernández who swapped Los Blancos for Old Trafford earlier this summer.

Fernández, 17, joined United’s youth academy from Real Madrid’s earlier this summer after signing a four-year deal with the Reds, as per AS.

It is understood that the Spanish left-back felt inspired by the ongoing project under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is thrilled at the prospect of playing in the world-famous Premier League.

Although currently plying his trade in United’s youth teams, the young defender is highly-rated and is expected to make the step-up to first team football sooner rather than later.

Fernandez featured most recently in United’s under-23s side’s Premier League 2 win over Everton last week and is expected to rack up even more game time during the new 2020-21 campaign.

According to a recent report from AS, the Real Madrid youth coaches have reluctantly admitted that United have a real talent on their hands.

After departing the Madrid youth academy, sources close to the La Liga giants’ academy said: “Álvaro is a footballer with a great future who has been hurt by having Miguel Gutiérrez [Real Madrid left-back] in front of him.

“But conditions for him to do well in England, he has them, his pace and his centers [of gravity] will like there.”