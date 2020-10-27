According to Swedish outlet Expressen, Liverpool sent Mads Jorgensen to scout IFK Norrkoping starlet Isak Bergmann Johannesson on Monday.

Expressen report that Liverpool are the latest of Europe’s 10 best clubs to cast an eye over the 17-year-old, with the Reds showing their interest in the ace while he played in yesterday’s draw against AIK.

Johannesson played the entire 90 minutes of yesterday’s 2-2 draw as a central midfielder.

It’s added that Juventus and Manchester United are also keen on Johannesson, with IFK chief scout Stig Torbjornsen confirming that Europe’s 10 best clubs have watched the Iceland Under-21s talent.

Johannesson has announced himself as one of Iceland’s top talents this season (Sweden are still in 19/20 owing to a different format) with four goals and 10 assist in 26 outings.

Isak joined the Swedish outfit last year from his homeland’s IA, who are currently managed by father and former Iceland international midfielder Joey Gudjónsson.

IFK’s high-ranking recruitment member confirmed that Jorgensen was in attendance to scout the ace on behalf of Liverpool:

“Yes, you can name all ten best clubs in Europe. Everyone has been here for him, they are all curious.”

“This is how the scouting world works that there is interest when such a young guy plays so well for such a long time.”

“He has performed in the U21 national team and Norrköping has a history with young players. The situation is damn good.”

“Liverpool is a club, there are ten others as well. It is normal and fun for the association and Isak himself.”

We’ve also got down Torbjornsen’s other comments on Johannesson and some detail on the rich football history in the ace’s family in another article.

The most intriguing part of Isak’s talents are the ace’s versatility, with the youngster already playing all across the midfielder in the early stages of his professional career.

Most of the Iceland Under-21s ace’s action has come on the wings, with Johannesson capable of playing on either flank.

The talent has also played eight games as a central midfielder, whilst even deputising at left-back on two occasions.