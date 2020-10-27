Sergio Romero back at Carrington to hold crunch talks over Man United future

Manchester United third-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero has recently arrived back at his club’s training complex with his agent to hold crunch talks over his Man United future.

Romero, 33, joined United on a free transfer back in 2015 from Sampdoria, as per TransferMarkt and has since gone on to feature in 61 matches in all competitions for the Reds.

Despite a largely successful time at Old Trafford during a five-year spell which has seen the Argentinian lift four major trophies including the 2016-17 Europa League, Romero has recently seen his United future cast into doubt.

The South American shot-stopper was snubbed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the back-end of last season after failing to be named in the Reds’ starting line-ups in both the FA Cup and Europa League semi-finals, despite being a regular throughout both competitions.

Solskjaer’s shock exclusion of Romero prompted his wife to launch a scathing social media rant at her husband’s employers.

Romero looked all but set to move on from United during the summer transfer window after a report from leading journalist Gianluca Di Marizo claimed the United keeper was on Everton’s radar during deadline day.

However, a proposed move failed to materialise and the South American remained a United player but did find himself excluded from the club’s European and domestic confirmed squad list, as per ManUtd.com.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from Manchester Evening News who claim that the Argentinian has arrived back at Carrington, the club’s training complex with his agent to discuss his United future, which looks increasingly more bleak as the days pass.

It is understood that whilst the rest of the United first-team prepare to face-of against RB Leipzig in their second Champions League Group H match tomorrow night, Romero, with the help of his agent is busy discussing a way out of his Old Trafford nightmare.