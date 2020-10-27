Samuel Umtiti discusses his future following Arsenal & Man United transfer links

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has discussed his future and insisted he isn’t planning on going anywhere despite recent transfer rumours to the contrary.

The France international was linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United by L’Equipe, via Sport, during the summer, though a move to the Premier League never materialised for him.

Umtiti could have been a useful signing for both those clubs, however, with United looking like making a big mistake by not moving for a new centre-back in the summer.

The Red Devils could do well to gamble on Umtiti, who, despite his recent fitness troubles, has shown himself to be a top player on his day and a likely upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Arsenal, meanwhile, signed Gabriel Magalhaes in what looks a fine move, but they’d still benefit from upgrades on unconvincing performers like David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi.

Umtiti, however, has told Canal Football Club in the video below that he only sees himself staying at Barca…

?? @samumtiti : "Il y a eu des discussions avec l'OL, mais rien de concret (…)" ?? pic.twitter.com/JVdE28Ea0F — Canal Football Club (@CanalFootClub) October 25, 2020

The 26-year-old admits there were some talks over returning to his former club Lyon in the summer, but nothing that concrete, and he doesn’t mention the likes of Arsenal or United.

“Lyon is my team, it is my city. It is the team that has given me the opportunity to play in Europe, in Barcelona and with the national team,” he told Canal Football Club, with translation from football.london.

“There were talks with them during the transfer market, but there was never anything concrete.

“I don’t see myself in a club other than Barcelona. I have been clear with everyone on this issue.”