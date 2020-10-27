Video: Donny van de Beek compilation shows he’s being harshly overlooked by Man United

Donny van de Beek continues to be overlooked by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite his big move from Ajax in the summer, Van de Beek was once again an unused substitute for United in their 0-0 draw with Chelsea at the weekend.

The video above, however, shows the quality of the Netherlands international in the limited playing time he’s had so far this season.

Surely Solskjaer needs to change his approach here and show Van de Beek a little more faith with a place in the starting XI on a more regular basis?