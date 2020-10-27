Menu

Video: Ajax starlet Antony turns on the style with naughty nutmeg during Atalanta stalemate

Ajax
Ajax summer signing Antony pulled off a naughty nutmeg during their 2-2 draw with Atalanta this evening.

Ajax have had success in the Champions League in recent seasons, notably back in the 2018/19 campaign. Their performances on the European stage has gone some way to debunking the idea that the Eredivise is a ‘Farmers League’.

The Dutch giants were drawn in group D with FC Midtjylland, Atalanta and Liverpool, who they were defeated by in their opening fixture. They recorded their first point of this year’s campaign in Italy this evening.

In the midst of the contest, which saw Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata net a brace to secure his side while 2-0 down, Ajax summer acquisition Antony, drafted in after the departure of Hakim Ziyech, executed one of the most aesthetically pleasing nutmegs you’re ever likely to see.

Atalanta defender Hans Hateboer won’t want to see this one again any time soon. He’s been fully sent to the shops there!

