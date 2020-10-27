Video: Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez suffers brutal open goal miss for Inter Milan

In the 53rd minute of Inter Milan’s Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk, Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez was presented with a golden opportunity to score.

After some lovely build-up play from the Serie A side, Marcelo Brozovic saw a powerful shot from the edge of the area parried away, with the ball spilling into Martinez’s path.

With the goal gaping, the Argentina international striker dove down and sent the ball wide in a real moment to forget for the 23-year-old.

Martinez was substituted for Ivan Perisic in the 72nd minute of the encounter.

With rumours of a move to Barcelona not going cold just yet, AS reported the ace’s press-conference comments, with Martinez happy at Inter but adding he doesn’t know what will ‘happen’ in the future.

Pictures from BT Sport ESPN.

Martinez’s blunder could prove to be costly with the scores still at a standstill, a massive blow considering that Antonio Conte’s side also drew their opening tie against Borussia Monchengladbach.