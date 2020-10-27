Real Madrid have pulled one back at Borussia Monchengladbach through an acrobatic effort from Karim Benzema – but it’s Casemiro who deserves the plaudits for this one.

Gladbach had a two-goal buffer after a brace from striker Marcus Thuram, son of World Cup winning defender and football legend Lilian.

Real Madrid found themselves up against it, especially having lost their opening group fixture to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Los Blancos didn’t throw in the towel, though. A lofted pass into the Gladbach penalty area looked destined to head out for a goal-kick, but Casemiro had other ideas.

The Brazilian flew in at the back-post to keep the ball alive by nodding it back to Karim Benzema, who steered it into the back of the net with an acrobatic effort.

Benzema has pedigree when it comes to finding the back of the net in the Champions League. This superb finish might be one of his most emphatic.