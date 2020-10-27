Menu

Video: Casemiro saves Real Madrid’s blushes with 93rd minute equaliser to break Gladbach hearts

Real Madrid netted a late equaliser during their Champions League group clash with Borussia Monchengladbach through midfielder Casemiro.

Los Blancos found themselves 2-0 down after a brace from Marcus Thuram, but they were not going to roll over and suffer back-to-back defeats to begin their Champions League campaign.

After Karim Benzema pulled one back in the 87th minute after Casemiro somehow kept the ball in play, the Brazilian decided to cap off his heroics with the equalising goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Sergio Ramos, who was playing as a striker for the final 15 minutes or so, nodded the ball down to Casemiro after a sublime cross into the penalty area by Luka Modric.

Casemiro made no mistake.

If you’d had offered Gladbach a point from this game, they’d probably have taken it, but the manner in which they threw it away tonight will probably leaving them feeling as though they’ve lost.

Real Madrid will take that and run, though…

