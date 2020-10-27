Menu

Video: Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori perfectly executes impossible behind-the-goal shot

Chelsea ought to put centre-back Fikayo Tomori on corner duty, because this clip posted by the club’s Twitter account is something special.

Tomori earned his stripes on-loan at Derby County in the Championship while Frank Lampard held the reins. He won the club’s player of the year award, ahead of Chelsea teammate Mason Mount, which was testament to his good performances at Pride Park.

Lampard opted to keep Tomori around at Stamford Bridge after returning to his beloved Blues, which proved to be a good decision. The 22-year-old had a solid debut campaign as a senior Chelsea player.

What we didn’t see much of from Tomori last season, though, other than that wonder-strike away at Wolves, was his ability to strike a ball – especially with this David Beckham-esque technique.

Have a look at this clip that Chelsea posted on Twitter from Krasnodar. Tomori looks to hit the back of the net from a seemingly impossible angle. What happens next is truly special.

