Video: Diogo Jota scores for Liverpool after brilliant buildup play by Alexander-Arnold and Shaqiri

Liverpool have broke the deadlock in the 54th minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against FC Midtjylland, thanks to a lovely team move.
Trent Alexander-Arnold carried the ball forward before beating a man and laying it off to Xherdan Shaqiri, the Swiss playmaker took a touch before playing it back into the full-back with a pinpoint pass.
Alexander-Arnold simply slotted the ball across goal, where Diogo Jota was on hand to tap the ball into the back of the net, rounding off a brilliant team move.
Liverpool have secured a breakthrough in a closely-contested tie.