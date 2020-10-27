(Video) Eden Hazard hilariously winds Real Madrid coaches up by feigning injury during training

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard has hilariously wound Real Madrid’s coaching staff up by pretending to be injured during a group training session ahead of Los Blancos’ Champions League tie against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Hazard, 29, joined the La Liga giants in the summer of 2019 from Premier League outfit Chelsea in a move which cost Zinedine Zidane’s side a whopping £103.5m, as per TransferMarkt.

Despite enduring a tough first season, Hazard remains fully focused on recapturing the same form which saw him become one of the world’s most expensive footballers.

Ahead of his side’s second Champions League group match against Borussia Mönchengladbach later tonight, Hazard was spotted messing around in training pretending to have pulled a muscle.

Pictures courtesy of Real Madrid