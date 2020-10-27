(Video) Erik Lamela adds insult to injury after horror tackle on Dwight McNeil

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Erik Lamela was spotted pinching a Burnley water bottle after a horror tackle on midfielder Dwight McNeil left the Englishman needing on-field treatment.

Lamela, 28, has emerged as a first-team regular under Spurs boss Jose Mourinho after featuring in eight competitive matches in all competitions already this season.

Mourinho is known for his physical demands on his players, but perhaps even the Portuguese mastermind wouldn’t have appreciated seeing Lamela’s horror tackle on Burnley’s McNeil during his side’s 1-0 Premier League win last night.

The South American attacker went in hard on McNeil with his studs clearly visible and whilst Sean Dyche’s leading midfielder was receiving treatment, Lamela added insult to injury by pinching the Burnley water bottle.

Pictures courtesy of Premier League via DAZN