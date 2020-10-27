Video: Jermaine Jenas left mesmerised by moment of pure brilliance from Man City’s Phil Foden

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden showed us how good his touch was tonight – and BT Sport presenter Jermaine Jenas was mesmerised.

Anyone who has been following Premier League football over the past 18 months will know just how talented a player Foden is. Forcing his way into Manchester City’s attack, considering the wealth of creative talent they have within their squad, looked to be an impossible task for a young player with no pedigree.

However, Foden has proven his worth to manager Pep Guardiola, most recently with an equalising goal at the London Stadium against West Ham, just five minutes after coming off the bench.

Foden was given the opportunity to start tonight as Man City visited Marseille, and Guardiola’s decision was justified. The England international was man of the match on the night, and produced a moment of brilliance which left commentator Jermaine Jenas salivating.

Have a look at how he brings this ball under control so effortlessly. Jenas is absolutely mesmerised by it – and who can blame him? It’s come down from such a height, and Foden has cushioned it onto his foot. World-class.