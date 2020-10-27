Video: Liverpool target nets second of the night vs. Real Madrid after Thibaut Courtois howler

Borussia Monchengladbach forward and reported Liverpool target Marcus Thuram has scored his second goal against Real Madrid this evening.

The first was a fine finish, the second a case of being in the right place at the right time to capitalise on what was an awful piece of goalkeeping from former Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois parried the ball straight back out to Thuram, who was being played onside and made no mistake from point-blank range to extend Gladbach’s advantage to two on the night.

Commentator Alain Valnegri told El Pais that Liverpool were after Thuram in the summer transfer window, which is quite the compliment for the Frenchman, considering they’re the reigning Premier League champions.

It’s clear to see why Jurgen Klopp wanted to add Thuram to his squad, too. Two goals against Real Madrid, who defeated Barcelona 3-1 in El Clasico at the weekend. He’s made his mark, no doubt, and you have to wonder how many other clubs will be impressed with what they’ve seen tonight.