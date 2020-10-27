Menu

Video: Real Madrid stunned as Gladbach carve open defence and Marcus Thuram provides the finish

There’s more bad news for Real Madrid in the Champions League – Borussia Monchengladbach have just taken the lead in their group B clash.

Zinedine Zidane’s men lost their opening group game against Shakhtar Donetsk. They can scarcely afford to drop points in Germany tonight, but they’re off to the worst possible start.

Marcus Thuram, son of World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, was the man who provided the finishing touch after Gladbach carved open the Real Madrid defence.

Thuram is a surname which belongs at the top of the game. Marcus’ dad, Lilian, was one of the greatest defenders ever to do it. It doesn’t look as though his defensive exploits were enough to convince Marcus not to play further forward, though.

That’s Thuram’s second goal of the season, having hit 14 in all competitions last season – and what a pivotal one it could prove to be in both Gladbach’s and Real Madrid’s Champions League campaigns.

