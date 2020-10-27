Video: Mohamed Salah scores penalty for Liverpool after defence-splitting pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Midtjylland

Liverpool were gifted the golden opportunity to secure win against Midtjylland in the 90th minute of tonight’s Champions League tie.

Trent Alexander-Arnold split the Danish side’s defence – and midfield for that matter, with a brilliant pass across the floor, which he drilled into Mohamed Salah’s path from behind the halfway line.

Salah was pulled down in the box as he burst referee, with the referee left with no choice but to point to the spot.

The Egyptian forward dished out a long run-up before hammering the ball into the bottom corner, sending the Midtjylland keeper the wrong way with an ice-cold effort.

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport.

Jurgen Klopp’s have managed to come through after a very closely-contested encounter.