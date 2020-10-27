Video: Loic Remy embarrasses two players with Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark skill before scoring

Former France international Loic Remy is making mince meat of the Turkish Super Lig, and this Cristiano Ronaldo-esque goal is the pick of the bunch.

Remy featured for QPR, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Crystal Palace during his time in the Premier League, scoring 38 goals in total and picking up a winners’ medal in the 2014/15 campaign.

Now 33-years-old, the man who made 30 appearances for his native France is playing his football with Caykur Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig, and he’s still got it alright.

Remy has scored four goals in his first five appearances for the Turkish outfit, and this strike during a 2-0 win over Sivasspor was just sublime.

The striker raced through on goal before perfectly executing the ‘Ronaldo chop’ to bamboozle the defender and on-rushing goalkeeper before passing the ball into the empty net.

Eski oyuncumuz Loïc Rémy, Çaykur Rizespor formas?yla çok ??k bir gole imza atm?? ?pic.twitter.com/iSvZBtQnAL — LOSC Lille Turkey (@LOSC_TR) October 27, 2020

This skill that Remy pulled off here was named after Ronaldo after his continual use of it at Manchester United and throughout his career to date, but he’s scarcely pulled off any as effective as this.

It’s your move, Cristiano. Have you got this in your locker?