After Fabinho had succumbed to a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s Champions League match against Midtjylland, Reds fans could be forgiven for thinking that the world is against them at this point.

With Mohammed Salah also limping away from the match, Jurgen Klopp also potentially has problems in his forward line as well as in his back four.

However, former Liverpool front man, Peter Crouch, doesn’t think there’s too much need to worry, thanks to the club’s incredible recruitment policy.

“Jota’s a class player. He’s so hard-working and he wants to press which they love doing from the front,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“Those front three have been so good in recent years, but there’s always a clamour for them to be better. I think Jota is a great adage to that, and he’s come in and put pressure on a few.

“I’ve heard from quite a few Liverpool fans that maybe Mane could go through the middle and perhaps have Jota on the left and Salah on the right, with Minamino pressuring Firmino for a place in the team.

“That’s another option for them, and I think we’ll see something like that quite a bit this season.”

Clearly, by losing the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Salah and Fabinho will have an impact on how Jurgen Klopp goes about forming his starting XIs, however, the squad is deep enough for the club to not worry too much just yet.

With the Champions League fixtures coming thick and fast, Liverpool will have a far better idea of how well equipped they are for the remainder of the season heading into the Christmas break.

Until then, Klopp needs to continue to work his magic.