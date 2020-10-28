Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to lack of goals from Aubameyang and Lacazette

During the pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League tie vs Dundalk, Mikel Arteta was asked if he was concerned with forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal paid for missing the clinical touch in Sunday night’s Premier League tie against Leicester, with their rivals for a top four spot snatching a win thanks to a goal from Jamie Vardy in the 78th minute.

The Gunners’ high-profile attacking duo have scored six goals between them so far this season, but it’s been a month since either hit the back of the net in the Premier League.

Captain Aubameyang actually hasn’t scored in the top-flight since he signed a new contract.

Arteta showed his man-management skills by refusing to comment on individuals as he stated that ‘everybody’ should’ve been better vs Leicester, especially as they were playing at home.

“Well from everybody when we play at home and we are not able to score a goal, I’m concerned, I’m concerned about the second half (vs Leicester) that we should’ve done better.”

“We only had the chance from Hector (Bellerin), they didn’t have anything to be fair until after 75 or 80 minutes.”

“Still, it’s something that we have to improve in the final third, the solutions that we have to give them.”

“To attack better, to be more continuous, to be able to sustain our attacks for longer periods, and hold the ball in the box more, we’ve been working on that so hopefully we can improve it.”

Of course, the duo may not take part against Dundalk tomorrow night, with Arteta’s decision to field a fairly strong side in the Europa League proving costly to their Premier League plans last week.

If they are though, it would represent a massive chance for the duo to boost their confidence, Aubameyang actually scored the winner against LASK last week.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners look more fluid in the final third and have improved on the areas that Arteta mentioned above.