Video: Arsenal transfer target Dominik Szoboszlai scores superb outside-of-the-boot goal

Red Bull Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai continues to make a name for himself after a stunning strike in the Champions League last night.

The Hungarian youngster looks a huge prospect, and scored a lovely effort against Atletico Madrid yesterday evening to once again show his talent on the biggest stage…

Szoboszlai has been linked with Arsenal by Fabrizio Romano’s Here We Go podcast, and we can see why the Gunners would want this kind of flair in their side after their recent struggles.

The 20-year-old should only continue to get better and doesn’t look like he’d be out of place at a bigger club or in a more competitive league.