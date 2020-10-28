Unveiled on Tuesday, the Football Association’s Diversity Code could well change the face of professional football in England as we know it.

The purpose behind it is the demand that clubs appoint more female, black, Asian and mixed-heritage staff to coaching positions.

According to the Daily Mail, over 40 clubs in both the men’s and women’s professional leagues have signed up to the initiative, with Southampton the only club from the Premier League to abstain at this point.

Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings, who was part of a focus group that included the chair of the FA’s advisory inclusion board Paul Elliott, working together to help develop the code and, has fired a broadside at any club that doesn’t adopt the code and follow its principles.

“Of course it will come into players’ minds if they see that one club has alienated itself from the code by choosing not to sign up or choosing to not be a part of it,” he’s quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

“You would want to ask the question why.

“That may be an issue that those clubs may have to deal with in the future, those difficult conversations around, ‘Why haven’t you signed up?'”

Rather than clubs paying lip service to diversity issues, Mings clearly has sounded a rallying cry to them all.

Will they take heed?