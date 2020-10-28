Menu

“Can’t have us being happy” – These Man United fans are gutted as new signing misses out vs RB Leipzig tonight

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Signing a new left back didn’t actually seem like a major priority going into the summer for Man United, but it became a pressing need as time went on.

Brandon Williams looks like a decent player who needs to go on loan for a season or two to develop as a regular starter, but he’s not ready for the top level just now.

Luke Shaw’s drop off in form was a bit more mystifying, as he went from being a good first team option who did have some consistency issues to an absolute disaster in the defence.

READ MORE: Dates suggest Man United scouts were tracking star from their Champions League opponents before they were drawn together

There’s a feeling that his erratic performances had led to Harry Maguire’s form getting even worse because he was trying to cover two positions, so the eventual signing of Alex Telles was very welcome.

They allowed that transfer to drag out for weeks so he still needs time to settle in, and it looks like he won’t be playing a part against Leipzig tonight.

The Express reported that he doesn’t appear to be part of the squad for the game this evening, and it’s not gone down well with plenty of the supporters:

It’s not clear if he’s injured or if he simply needs more time to settle in with his teammates before playing more regularly, but it’s certainly a blow ahead of a big game.

More Stories Alex Telles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.