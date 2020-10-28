According to the Independent’s Miguel Delaney via UEFA’s technical report, Timo Werner recorded the 14th-fastest sprint in last season’s Champions League.

The stat proves just how rapid Chelsea’s new signing is, with the Blues parting with £47.5m to sign Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer, as per the Telegraph.

Werner clocked in a speed of 32.92 KM/H in one of RB Leipzig’s clashes against Spurs, with the German outfit beating Chelsea’s rivals 4-0 over two legs back in February and March.

Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez and Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker are the only other current Premier League players to find themselves in the top 16 ranks, with Walker the fastest.

Very interesting from Uefa's technical report of last season's Champions League – the fastest sprinters Mbappe predictably on top pic.twitter.com/gIqHjJvS1C — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) October 26, 2020

Werner has scored three goals and bagged two assists for Chelsea in eight appearances so far, with the 24-year-old enduring a mixed start.

Werner’s looked like a live wire for Frank Lampard’s side in most of their encounters, but his four Premier League goal contributions were made across just two games.

The Germany international is still finding his feet, like Kai Havertz and some of the Blues’ other summer signings, with the west London outfit yet to really nail down a consistent starting lineup.