(Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at “bulls***” COVID-19 tests with latest health update

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to Instagram to provide an update on his health as he struggles to clear COVID-19 from his system.

Despite the Portugal international being in seemingly good health, he continues to test positive on the PCR tests most commonly used for assessing coronavirus.

It seems Ronaldo is not too impressed with the tests as he implies he’s feeling perfectly ready to get back to playing, despite being unable to do so due to the current rules and regulations…

Ronaldo says he’s feeling good and healthy, and followed his post up with a comment slamming PCR as “BULLSHIT”.

The 35-year-old will surely be back again soon, but for now it’s vital he puts his frustrations aside and continues to self isolate in case he remains contagious to others.