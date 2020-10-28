Dates suggest Man United scouts were tracking star from their Champions League opponents before they were drawn together

The best clubs will usually watch an upcoming opponent a few times to help develop their game plan, so there’s nothing surprising about seeing their scouts at a game.

Man United have been heavily linked with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano in recent months and that will only intensify if he plays well against them in the Champions League this year.

The thing about Man United transfer rumours is that there are so many due to their scattergun recruitment approach, so you can never really tell how true they are.

READ MORE: Talented international midfielder signs a new long term contract with Man United

Bild recently reported about a United scout taking in a Leipzig game, but the dates do see to suggest that this interest in the French defender is very real.

They indicate that scout watched their win over Nurnberg in early September, but the Champions League draw was weeks after this so they either have a crystal ball or they are interested in a player.

The crystal ball theory is ruled out by consistently dreadful decision making behind the scenes, so it has to be presumed that they are really doing their homework on Upamecano ahead of a move next summer.

The report from Bild indicated that he would be available to leave for €50m next summer due to a release clause, but it’s expected that they will face serious interest from Liverpool due to the injury to Virgil can Dijk.

Upamecano would be a great signing for both teams even if the Dutchman hadn’t picked up the injury, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.