Barcelona could rival Arsenal for transfer of 21-year-old forward

Barcelona could reportedly be set to rival Arsenal for the transfer of PSV forward Donyell Malen in the near future.

Malen has shone in the Eredivisie and it’s unsurprising to see him attracting links with bigger clubs, with Barca the latest name to be mentioned as admirers of his by Mundo Deportivo.

The report claims Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman could consider Malen as an alternative to Lyon star Memphis Depay as he looks to improve his attacking options.

Arsenal have also been linked with the 21-year-old by Todo Fichajes, with the Gunners perhaps also likely to benefit from making some changes up front.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been out of form lately, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah don’t look the most reliable backup options at the Emirates Stadium.

This saw Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta even opt to use Willian out of position as a central striker in the recent defeat to Manchester City.

Malen has 32 goals in 77 games for PSV, and at the age of just 21, he’s surely got his best years ahead of him.

A move to a big club like Arsenal or Barcelona is surely not out of the question for the talented Dutchman.