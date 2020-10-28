As more and more details are revealed about the European Super League being pushed forward by Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, it appears that there will be an exciting end to the season if rumours of a basketball-style format are to be believed.

According to AS and cited by Football Espana, the initial proposals are that the league will be made up of 16-18 teams from Spain, France, Italy, Germany and England.

The competition has plans to get underway as early as 2022 and it will be funded by JP Morgan bank.

The idea is for each side to play all of the other teams home and away – before the top eight sides would compete for the title in an NBA-style final eight.

Intriguingly, the clubs would apparently not leave their national leagues under the plan, which would continue to be played in each country.

That would clearly have an impact on the Champions League, Europa League and domestic cup competitions, but how the ESL would schedule in a potential 34 games on top of a 36 game regular league season is a head scratcher.