Borussia Dortmund boss hints Jadon Sancho has been affected by Manchester United transfer speculation

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has suggested Jadon Sancho has been negatively affected by the Manchester United transfer speculation that went on for so much of the summer.

As noted by the Daily Mirror, Sancho was targeted by Man Utd, only for the Red Devils to fail to meet Dortmund’s demands over their star player, who they valued at as much as £108million.

The Mirror’s report now quotes Dortmund boss Favre as admitting it seems to have distracted Sancho, who has not been at his best so far this season.

He added, however, that it is normal for even the best players to go through a bit of a dip at some point.

“Every player has slow periods. There was a lot of talk about Jadon during the summer – something like that can be a factor,” Favre said, as quoted by the Mirror.

“No player is consistently in top form for an entire year, that’s impossible. You have to accept that.”

United fans will no doubt show some interest in this, however, as it may be that Dortmund will live to regret keeping Sancho when he perhaps now has his heart set on a move away.

The England international would be understandably tempted by a move to a big club like United, where he could get the chance to shine on the big stage of the Premier League for many years to come.