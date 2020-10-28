Frank Lampard hints at change in penalty taker after another Jorginho miss

If you take enough penalties then you are bound to miss one eventually, but it can become a habit after a while so it does make sense to rotate the taker every now and then.

That’s not necessarily true if you have a truly top class penalty taker in the squad, but it looks like Jorginho might need to pass the responsibility on after tonight.

He doesn’t help himself either by doing the hop and a jump before taking the kick, and it’s reasonable to suggest that his accuracy will be reduced as a result.

Chelsea’s game tonight showed the exact opposite ways to take a kick – Jorginho tried to mess about with the run up and it backfired, while Timo Werner simply ran up and thumped it into the corner.

Lampard was obviously asked about this after the game, and it won’t be a surprise if Werner takes the next one:

Lampard on Jorginho's pen vs Werner taking future pens: "Jorginho has had an incredibly successful rate of scoring penalties at #CFC and in his career. You can miss one or two when you take many. Werner is a good taker, there are others, we know that. We will discuss it." #UCL — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 28, 2020

It’s a situation where a manager will always back their player if the had no intention of changing it, so everything points to Jorginho being relived of his penalty taking duties.