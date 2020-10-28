Frank Lampard offers update after Chelsea star’s injury concern in win against Krasnodar

Chelsea fans won’t have to worry after Frank Lampard offered a promising update on Callum Hudson-Odoi after a potential injury concern after the talent was replaced in the 4-0 win against Krasnodar.

The 19-year-old started, with Lampard impressed with Hudson-Odoi’s performance after he started in today’s tie, with the England international making it 1-0 to the Blues in the 36th minute.

This was Hudson-Odoi’s first start for Chelsea since the 4-0 win against Crystal Palace, with the attacker finding minutes harder to come by after the signings of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, as well as the return of Christian Pulisic.

Lampard was quizzed on the ace’s fitness, as Hudson-Odoi was seen being treated with an ice pack after he come off in the 71st minute of the tie.

Here’s what Lampard had to say on the winger’s condition after the match, courtesy of UEFA:

Frank Lampard offering a positive update on the potential injury concern for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi… pic.twitter.com/jhsLqhVI4e — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 28, 2020

“In terms of his injury, it hasn’t be flagged to me after the match that there’s a problem so I assume and hope there’s nothing wrong.”

“I’m just pleased that he had a good evening.”

This is great news, it would’ve been a real shame if Hudson-Odoi was sidelined with a knock after such an encouraging performance.

Chelsea cruised past the Russian outfit as soon as the second-half started, the opening period was fairly closely-contested, but Krasnodar just couldn’t keep up this level of performance.