“I have changed my mind” – These fans react to Man United target Dayot Upamecano’s performance in heavy RB Leipzig defeat

Usually we see a highly touted player have a big performance in the Champions League that seals a future transfer for them, but Dayot Upamecano may have done the opposite of that tonight.

A recent report from German outlet Bild had linked the RB Leipzig star with Man United and Liverpool, so it was always going to be interesting to see how he got on tonight.

At his best he’s a composed defender who’s strong at the back and looks very comfortable on the ball, but he was absolutely destroyed by Marcus Rashford tonight.

That’s not a total embarrassment on paper as Rashford is an excellent player himself, but it’s probably come at the worst time for the Frenchman.

It’s completely expected that a lot of the fans would be having their say about the transfer rumours after the game, and it looks like he might not be so high on the wishlist now:

Quality trial from upamemcho tonight I have changed my mind I DON'T WANT HIM HE WAS DIABOLICAL and his attitude was a DISGRACE #MUFC #upamecano — Larryfisherman (@Hanlonsmind) October 28, 2020

Upamecano hasn’t shown me anything tonight that Tuanzebe didn’t show me last week — Ernie (@iAmZekeZ) October 28, 2020

I know what happened guys

Maguire and Lindelof pleaded with the attackers to make upamecano look bad — Ogbeni Mojola (@OyekanTimileyin) October 28, 2020

Football is a funny game. Maguire had his price tag plummeting a few weeks ago. Upamecano had his sky rocketing. Tonight, you wouldn't know. 25+ years of watching football and one thing is certain: you defend well, your attack plays much better.#MUNRBL #MUFC #UCL #GGMU — Kuch Toh Carvalho! (@A_s_h_C_a_r) October 28, 2020

Watching it back, Rashy absolutely juiced Upamecano for his 2nd goal tonight Had him almost in a split with that skill to put himself through That release clause has to come down now ? — M³ (@_Marlon___) October 28, 2020

Maybe getting carried away but outside being more comfortable playing with the ball at his feet, Upamecano doesn't really have much on Maguire… — Ehis Ohunyon (@ehiscombs) October 28, 2020

Marcus Rashford rinsing Dayot Upamecano to drive his price-tag down. Sir Marcus playing 3D chess again — ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) October 28, 2020

It’s overly harsh to completely write the defender off after one game, but it certainly won’t help him in his quest to earn a big money move this summer.

There will be added pressure for him to bounce back in the return fixture, so it will be interesting to see if Rashford starts that game, or if Solskjaer decides to try the same thing and exploit the space later on.