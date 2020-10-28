Menu

“I have changed my mind” – These fans react to Man United target Dayot Upamecano’s performance in heavy RB Leipzig defeat

Usually we see a highly touted player have a big performance in the Champions League that seals a future transfer for them, but Dayot Upamecano may have done the opposite of that tonight.

A recent report from German outlet Bild had linked the RB Leipzig star with Man United and Liverpool, so it was always going to be interesting to see how he got on tonight.

At his best he’s a composed defender who’s strong at the back and looks very comfortable on the ball, but he was absolutely destroyed by Marcus Rashford tonight.

That’s not a total embarrassment on paper as Rashford is an excellent player himself, but it’s probably come at the worst time for the Frenchman.

It’s completely expected that a lot of the fans would be having their say about the transfer rumours after the game, and it looks like he might not be so high on the wishlist now:

It’s overly harsh to completely write the defender off after one game, but it certainly won’t help him in his quest to earn a big money move this summer.

There will be added pressure for him to bounce back in the return fixture, so it will be interesting to see if Rashford starts that game, or if Solskjaer decides to try the same thing and exploit the space later on.

 

