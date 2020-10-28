When he moved to West Ham United from Arsenal, Jack Wilshere must’ve hoped that he could resurrect his failing career at the east Londoners.

Injuries had curtailed his excellence at the Gunners who, regrettably, allowed him to move on to pastures new after having served the club so well in his early years with them.

Unfortunately for the now 28-year-old, much the same fate befell him at the Hammers, and before his time at the London Stadium came to an end, he’d only managed to play 19 matches in the two years since his switch across the capital.

By the time David Moyes had stopped utilising him, Wilshere knew it was time to go.

“I was probably getting to that point, if I had stayed another year, where it would have been really tough mentally to come back from,,” he said to Sky Sports.

“I never had a fall out with him [Moyes]. I was thankful to him for being honest with me. I’ve got a lot of friends at West Ham and it was nothing personal against them.

“I still speak to a lot of the players, but I just had to get out. I couldn’t spend another year not playing, especially at my age.”

More Stories / Latest News (Photo) “Should be ashamed” – Marseille players slammed for what they did before Man City clash ‘We need to get rid of it’ – Palace’s Andros Townsend wants drastic action taken on VAR Former Man Utd star explains the problem Donny van de Beek has at Old Trafford

With a good few years ahead of him providing he can remain injury free, there’s no reason why Wilshere can’t do the business elsewhere.

He may have to drop down a level in order to achieve that aim, but if he’s playing football regularly, no matter who for, it seems that’s what will make him happiest.