Juventus attempted to sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona this summer in audacious move during talks

According to Calciomercato via Tuttosport, Juventus audaciously asked Barcelona for Ansu Fati during transfer talks between the two clubs this summer.

It’s reported that chief Fabio Paratici tentatively enquired about the signing of the wonderkid during the negotiations which saw the sides do a part-exchange deal for Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo.

The report adds that Barcelona unsurprisingly immediately shut down the possibility of their 17-year-old jewel leaving, with this news coming out before the sides do battle in the Champions League tonight.

Fati broke into Barcelona’s first-team at the start of last season, quickly establishing himself as one of the world’s brightest talents with eight goals from 33 appearances across all competitions last term.

The left-winger has been even more lethal this season, with five goals and two assists from six appearances so far.

Fati also debuted for the Spain national team when international football was cleared to resume in September, with the starlet winning four caps to date.

The Catalan outfit have an exception talent on their hands, with Fati already proving that he’s good enough to play at the top level and alongside bonafide world-class stars.